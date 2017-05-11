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All Photos/bath/counters : stone/walls : concrete

Bathroom Stone Counters Concrete Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom counter tops are crafted from concrete, which was cast on-site and polished.
The glazed corner detail allows natural light to flood the shower in the master bathroom.
bathroom
Here is the second added bathroom.
Shielded from the sun by large overhangs, the master bath is wrapped in full-height glazing. The porcelain tile floors are from Porcelanosa, and the walls are a mix of Western Red Cedar, tile, and painted gypsum.
Bathroom
interior marble wash basin
Interior-VILLA CP