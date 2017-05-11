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All Photos/bath/counters : stone/walls : ceramic tile

Bathroom Stone Counters Ceramic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The curving concrete tub has the same color as the floor, to appear as through it's rising out of it.
Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
Each of the 10 bathrooms exudes unique charm, celebrating the area's traditional architecture.
The lava-stone sink and vanity is placed across the bathroom, maximizing space. The faucets, fashioned after hose reels, tie back to the Flower District. Cheeky phrases like “Some Regrets” and “Get Wild” adorn the tiled shower and bathroom stalls, and other lighthearted Easter eggs like custom ASMR videos on the television and celebrity-told bedtime stories on the telephone lie waiting to be discovered.
SECOND FLOOR - MASTER BATHROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
Spa-like bathrooms are the ideal place for a little R&R.
A monolithic, imported stone vanity in the bathroom is accented by brass fixtures and hand-cut and crafted tile.
Guest bathroom detail with terrazzo, dark grey tiles, and brass accents
The bathroom in guest room 3
A peek at the Kohler Purist fixtures in the bathroom.
The bathrooms were kept simple and bright.
bathroom
Handmade fish-scale tiles line the wall over the bath.
The main bathroom was remodeled and enlarged. Instead of chrome, Megan opted for hardware with a soft pewter finish.
An art deco drinks trolley was repurposed as a bathroom vanity. All fixtures are low-flow.
Bathroom
The bathroom