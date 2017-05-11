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All Photos/bath/counters : stone/tubs : soaking

Bathroom Stone Counters Soaking Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The curving concrete tub has the same color as the floor, to appear as through it's rising out of it.
Pareschi worked with his father and fellow Scavolini designer, Gianni Pareschi, on the Gym Space design.
The soaking tub is fashioned from the same Elba Dolomite as the vanity for continuity.
Limestone floor tiles sync with a vanity counter formed in Elba Dolomite, complete with integrated sinks of the same material. Thassos Marble Kit Kat Tiles cover the wall. The mirror is a Robson Rak-designed mirror cabinet painted in Dulux Natural White.
A standalone soaking tub offers respite at the end of a long day.
The lower-level master bath matches horizontally oriented stone with wood cabinets and drawers made from on-site trees.
Spa-like bathrooms are the ideal place for a little R&R.
The two light-filled master bathrooms feature marble floors and walls.
A peek at the Kohler Purist fixtures in the bathroom.
Every detail is attended to when it comes to modern bathroom vanities, light included. But an almost indiscernible gold pendant light is all that’s needed in this bathroom that’s full of natural light.
The showers and bathrooms, positioned along the exterior walls, benefit from natural light and ventilation.
Shielded from the sun by large overhangs, the master bath is wrapped in full-height glazing. The porcelain tile floors are from Porcelanosa, and the walls are a mix of Western Red Cedar, tile, and painted gypsum.
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