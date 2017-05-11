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All Photos/bath/counters : stone/tubs : alcove

Bathroom Stone Counters Alcove Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

A custom white oak vanity has a blue limestone counter, just like the kitchen, and a skylight brightens the room. “Throughout the day, natural light flows through the large window openings and skylights, creating a never-ending shadow play,” says Berg.
The adjacent bathroom was plastered to maintain the minimalist palette, and provide soothing contrast with the wood detailing everywhere else.
When looking to clean your shower liners, soak them in warm water with a little bleach. Don't forget to wipe down countertops and glass mirrors.
Here, Gym Space is combined with Scavolini’s Aquo bathroom line. The dark wood wall bars (in the Core colorway) are fitted with various equipment—such as a lamp and containers in a matte Anthracite finish. Additional exercise accessories include an eco-leather bench and a matte black structure and traction bar.
The lower-level master bath matches horizontally oriented stone with wood cabinets and drawers made from on-site trees.
Spa-like bathrooms are the ideal place for a little R&R.
Guest bathroom detail with terrazzo, dark grey tiles, and brass accents
The showers and bathrooms, positioned along the exterior walls, benefit from natural light and ventilation.
Handmade fish-scale tiles line the wall over the bath.
The main bathroom was remodeled and enlarged. Instead of chrome, Megan opted for hardware with a soft pewter finish.