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All Photos/bath/counters : stone/showers : enclosed

Bathroom Stone Counters Enclosed Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The homeowner also crafted the surround of the bathtub in the master bathroom.
The clean cabinetry and moody tiling yield a relaxing upstairs master bath.
Pareschi worked with his father and fellow Scavolini designer, Gianni Pareschi, on the Gym Space design.
A standalone soaking tub offers respite at the end of a long day.
A monolithic, imported stone vanity in the bathroom is accented by brass fixtures and hand-cut and crafted tile.
The second master bath.
The two light-filled master bathrooms feature marble floors and walls.
The bathroom in guest room 3
A peek at the Kohler Purist fixtures in the bathroom.
Here is the second added bathroom.
Handmade fish-scale tiles line the wall over the bath.
Bathroom
Master Bathroom
Home features two ensuite baths