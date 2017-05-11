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All Photos/bath/counters : stone/showers : corner

Bathroom Stone Counters Corner Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The curving concrete tub has the same color as the floor, to appear as through it's rising out of it.
Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
This bathroom features Idro components—including a mineral green matte lacquered vanity unit with a 10-centimeter-thick London Grey Fenix NTM top. The dark wood Core wall bars are bedecked with Gym Space components in the matte Anthracite finish. A leather strap attaches the mirror to the wall bar system.
The team used concrete roofing throughout, allowing the material history evident in the formwork and natural imperfections to come through.
The guest bath features onyx and marble finishes, along with a custom shower and sink.
Home features two ensuite baths