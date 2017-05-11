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All Photos/bath/counters : stone/floors : travertine

Bathroom Stone Counters Travertine Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
Pareschi worked with his father and fellow Scavolini designer, Gianni Pareschi, on the Gym Space design.
One of the home’s six bathrooms strikes an elegant balance between white walls and quarried stone.
The new bathroom has a walnut vanity with a limestone counter. The floors are travertine. High windows bring in plentiful natural light, glimpses of treetops, and maintain privacy.
The guest bath features onyx and marble finishes, along with a custom shower and sink.
The bathroom, which along with the laundry room is part of Siegel's renovated master bedroom.