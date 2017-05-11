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All Photos/bath/counters : stone/floors : terrazzo

Bathroom Stone Counters Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The grey tones on the wall are separated by a dark red smalto stripe. The faucet is from Officina Nicolazzi and the lights are Tooy.
A sink located on lower level was installed as a place to wash off sand after returning from the beach—which is just a 10-minute walk away. The sink, wall, and flooring surrounding it are made of marés. Part of the flooring bears resembles to terrazzo; called "trespol," it's a mix of cement, marés powder, and small pebbles. Unlike terrazzo, the top surface of trespol is not polished.
Guest bathroom detail with terrazzo, dark grey tiles, and brass accents