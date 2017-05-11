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All Photos/bath/counters : stone/floors : porcelain tile

Bathroom Stone Counters Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Master Ensuite with Skylight
Family Bathroom with Freestanding Tub & Skylight
Inside one of the bathrooms.
Along with a walk-in closet, the master suite includes a tranquil, spa-like bathroom. Blush pink walls encapsulate a large, freestanding tub.
View of exterior and master bath at Hill Country House by Miró Rivera Architects
Canny 'The New' Bathroom
Shielded from the sun by large overhangs, the master bath is wrapped in full-height glazing. The porcelain tile floors are from Porcelanosa, and the walls are a mix of Western Red Cedar, tile, and painted gypsum.
Handmade fish-scale tiles line the wall over the bath.
The main bathroom was remodeled and enlarged. Instead of chrome, Megan opted for hardware with a soft pewter finish.