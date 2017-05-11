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All Photos/bath/counters : stone/floors : medium hardwood

Bathroom Stone Counters Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Master bathroom, Maison JJ Joubert
In the wet bath, teak flooring is juxtaposed with one-inch Carrera marble penny tiles and Dupont Corian countertops in Glacier White.
The clean cabinetry and moody tiling yield a relaxing upstairs master bath.
Here, Gym Space is combined with Scavolini’s Aquo bathroom line. The dark wood wall bars (in the Core colorway) are fitted with various equipment—such as a lamp and containers in a matte Anthracite finish. Additional exercise accessories include an eco-leather bench and a matte black structure and traction bar.
The master bathroom offers a spa-like atmosphere, with a floating vanity and mirror, along with the use of natural materials such as wood and stone. A large picture window creates a serene backdrop for the space.
Guest Bathroom