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All Photos/bath/counters : stone/floors : marble

Bathroom Stone Counters Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A clerestory window lets sunlight into the primary bath without compromising privacy. The water closet and pivoting shower doors are fabricated from frosted glass. Large format porcelain slab walls mitigates the need for distracting grout lines.
A communal basin made from monolithic granite offcuts forms the centerpiece of the Manzoni bathroom. Copper pendants hang above.
The lower-level master bath matches horizontally oriented stone with wood cabinets and drawers made from on-site trees.
The second master bath.
The two light-filled master bathrooms feature marble floors and walls.