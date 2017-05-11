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All Photos/bath/counters : quartzite/tubs : soaking

Bathroom Quartzite Counters Soaking Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

Kohler bathroom fixtures.
The vanity, shelving, and finish surrounding the rub are custom; using marine-grade hardwood Ply that has been treated with multiple layers of sealer. An additional layer of Formica veneer has been used to treat the finish around the tub and shelves.