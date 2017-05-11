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All Photos/bath/counters : quartzite/tubs : freestanding

Bathroom Quartzite Counters Freestanding Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

Walnut cabinets and quartz counters in the primary bathroom incorporate non-toxic, water-based finishes.
The countertop in the master bathroom is Taj Mahal quartzite. The master shower is separated from the rest of the bathroom with a decorative curtain, rather than a glass door, so the space feels like its own separate experience.
My boys’ bathroom is one of my faves, as I love the color of the blue cabinets. And no, it rarely looks this pristine.