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All Photos/bath/counters : quartzite/toilets : two piece

Bathroom Quartzite Counters Two Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

A graphic wallpaper by Kate Zaremba wraps the kids' bathroom with sconces by Allied Maker.
Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.