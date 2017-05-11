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All Photos/bath/counters : quartzite/toilets : one piece

Bathroom Quartzite Counters One Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

bathroom with skylight
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The bathroom, accessed from the living room, is divided into two areas. "In the first part, there's a sink, a washing machine and storage,
The guest bathroom features Silver Ice quartzite surfaces, which match those in the kitchen. A decorative shower curtain, rather than a glass barrier, softens the space and adds texture.
The bathrooms feature a clean, minimal blue-and-white palette, with a focus on durable, functional materials.
Rose stenciled her bathroom tile with a pattern from Dizzy Duck Designs on Etsy.
Custom Guest Bath Vanity
Master Bath with dual shower heads including rain head / jet tub