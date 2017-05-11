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All Photos/bath/counters : quartzite/lighting : wall

Bathroom Quartzite Counters Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Centura matchstick tile in bone matte pair with Azul Baia porcelain mosaic accents against Benjamin Moore Titanic Rose walls, creating an unexpectedly joyful bathroom.
A graphic wallpaper by Kate Zaremba wraps the kids' bathroom with sconces by Allied Maker.
The timber joinery in the bathroom conceals storage that allows the family home to remain uncluttered. The large windows frame green views that belie the urban context and complement the refined material palette.
bathroom with skylight
The custom walnut vanity from Northcoast Modern is topped with quartz. A new window brings in more light and a view of the river and trees.
The wall opens up over the vanity so that there are views into the bedroom and backyard.
The Caesarstone and plywood vanity echoes the materials in the kitchen, as does the wall tile.
Rose stenciled her bathroom tile with a pattern from Dizzy Duck Designs on Etsy.
Every bathroom comes equipped with a TWA toiletries kit.
Kohler bathroom fixtures.
In the master bath, an IKEA vanity with matte black wall faucets from the Jason Wu for Brizio collection continue the simple, contemporary feel of the home. Skylights allow light to enter even the most private of spaces.
The vanity, shelving, and finish surrounding the rub are custom; using marine-grade hardwood Ply that has been treated with multiple layers of sealer. An additional layer of Formica veneer has been used to treat the finish around the tub and shelves.
Custom Guest Bath Vanity