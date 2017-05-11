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All Photos/bath/counters : quartzite/floors : medium hardwood

Bathroom Quartzite Counters Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The countertop in the master bathroom is Taj Mahal quartzite. The master shower is separated from the rest of the bathroom with a decorative curtain, rather than a glass door, so the space feels like its own separate experience.
The master bathroom also features large areas of glazing. "The clients are not tremendously modest," says Aidlin. "They strove to have a spectacular view of Sutro Tower from their master bathroom."
My boys’ bathroom is one of my faves, as I love the color of the blue cabinets. And no, it rarely looks this pristine.
The bright master bedroom, with vessel sinks and Caesarstone counters, also enjoys sweeping city views.
Master Bath with dual shower heads including rain head / jet tub