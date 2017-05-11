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All Photos/bath/counters : concrete/walls : subway tile

Bathroom Concrete Counters Subway Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Waterfall concrete sink by Compound Concrete.
guest bathroom with my favorite tile & custom vanity cabinets made by our friend
The shared bathroom features warm, natural finishes, including concrete, timber, and ceramic tile.
The stylish and cost-effective bathroom features a concrete countertop, subway tiling, and laurel plywood cabinetry.
The master suite features a walk-in closet and a beautiful minimalist bathroom.
#bath&spa #masterbath #skylight #lighting #indoor #interior #sink #faucet #tub #tile #shower #Brizo #SlabHaus #wood #mirror #modern #Foundry12