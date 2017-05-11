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All Photos/bath/counters : concrete/walls : mosaic tile

Bathroom Concrete Counters Mosaic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

In the kids' bathroom, Marmoreal flooring with a black background and green, gold, and green spots, a Nickey Kehoe-designed green-and-white shower curtain, pale green Farrow &amp; Ball vanity paint, and brass fixtures add color and playful touches.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
Since the bunk bathroom has no exterior windows, the owners wanted to bring the outside in through artistic means. The whimsical bathroom includes a sculptural concrete tub handcrafted by a local artist and a 21'x9' custom tile mosaic (Lunada Bay Tile) by architectural designer Courtney Snyder of McCall Design & Planning. The floor is Island Stone King Pebble.