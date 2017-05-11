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All Photos/bath/counters : concrete/tubs : drop in

Bathroom Concrete Counters Drop In Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

For the bathroom design, Ann was inspired by a visit to Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado years ago, where there was a tree indoors. Here, a staghorn fern hangs over the bathtub. Talavera Tile by Reeso tile in San Antonio covers the tub front and floor, and the window covering is a Pojagi-style curtain bought off Etsy.
Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
The en suite tub is by Kaldewei, the mixer is by Tonic, and the spout is by Sussex Taps.
The residents requested a second bathroom to make the apartment more comfortable for a family of three. The rectangular stainless-steel sinks in the new bathroom are produced by Moab 80; they are paired with Cea taps.