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All Photos/bath/counters : concrete/tubs : alcove

Bathroom Concrete Counters Alcove Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The adjoining bathroom gets indirect daylight via openings in the brick wall and a transom window.
Every room in the house has access to natural light. The bathroom cabinets are standard mid-grade factory-built cabinets, topped by custom poured concrete countertops that the architects designed and built.
The master bathroom features arabesque terra-cotta tiles from Tabaraka Studios in a brilliant shade of green. The custom vanity has a concrete countertop with an integrated sink from Concreteworks and hardware from Marion Cage. The playful wall tiles are also from Tabarka Studios: Paris Metro #14 in charcoal and paprika. The turned leg is based on the turned column detail by the front door.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
One of the home's three bathrooms.
Since the bunk bathroom has no exterior windows, the owners wanted to bring the outside in through artistic means. The whimsical bathroom includes a sculptural concrete tub handcrafted by a local artist and a 21'x9' custom tile mosaic (Lunada Bay Tile) by architectural designer Courtney Snyder of McCall Design & Planning. The floor is Island Stone King Pebble.