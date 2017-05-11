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All Photos/bath/counters : concrete/toilets : one piece

Bathroom Concrete Counters One Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

In the kids' bathroom, Marmoreal flooring with a black background and green, gold, and green spots, a Nickey Kehoe-designed green-and-white shower curtain, pale green Farrow &amp; Ball vanity paint, and brass fixtures add color and playful touches.
The shower in the center of the bathroom room is also open, providing a connection to nature.
The bathroom has views to the bushland on the cliff. The space is entirely open, with privacy afforded by the remote location and dense vegetation.
The custom bathroom sink is cast from concrete, echoing the use of concrete on the countertops in the kitchen and living area.
The architects outfitted the baths with smooth concrete floors, walls, ceilings—and a cantilevered vanity.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
One of the home's three bathrooms.
The bathroom is bright, clean and beautiful - everything you want a bathroom to be.
Small white bathroom
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
The oversized custom made concrete trough sink sits on a bronze base with a beautiful patina, industrial coper piping and taps. The mirror, which is suspended from the ceiling by braided leather straps, was manufactured by PSS Design Cult. An xl oval NativeStone bathtub.
The sun cuts down into the upstairs bathroom through skylights, casting rhythmic shadows of roof beams onto the floor and walls. The bathroom includes a cantilevered toilet by Catalano.