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All Photos/bath/counters : concrete/sinks : drop in

Bathroom Concrete Counters Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Fireclay's Essentials tiles in Manzanita Satin create texture throughout, while Concrete Collaborative's Pacifica Slab in Mint Retro Mix forms the striking countertops and shower surfaces. Kohler Components fixtures in black provide a bold contrast against the custom rift white oak vanity.
One of the bedrooms at the attic level features a teal scheme that defines the in-built study-cum-bedhead and bathroom-cum-wardrobe area.
In the kids' bathroom, Marmoreal flooring with a black background and green, gold, and green spots, a Nickey Kehoe-designed green-and-white shower curtain, pale green Farrow &amp; Ball vanity paint, and brass fixtures add color and playful touches.
The designer created a teak built-in bench seat for the primary bathroom, where she installed lively Marmoreal flooring, teak vanities, and marigold Zellige shower tile.
Concrete surface and brass
Bathroom a few steps up
Whereas most vanities have a mirror above the sink, the Foust Residence bathroom has a window that looks into the trophy room.
The shared bathroom features warm, natural finishes, including concrete, timber, and ceramic tile.
The architects outfitted the baths with smooth concrete floors, walls, ceilings—and a cantilevered vanity.
A guest bathroom is awash in blush for a lighter departure from the other, featuring a Concrete Collaborative countertop and hardware and sconces from Park Studio LA.
From the master bath, the homeowners have easy access to their main living spaces and this private courtyard.
Playful geometry and clean lines also make their way into the minimalist bathroom, which is surrounded by the same “concrete finish” walls used throughout the home.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
The master bath also received a new materials palette, including tile from Mosaic House, lights from Apparatus and Workstead, and tadelakt plaster walls and ceiling, which the designers say "feel simultaneously consistent with other home elements, yet fresh and forward."
The master suite features a walk-in closet and a beautiful minimalist bathroom.
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
The original beams, walls, and foundational structures of the buildings have been refreshed, and washed-out concrete has been selected for the floors, kitchen counters, and basins.
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