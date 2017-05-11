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All Photos/bath/counters : concrete/showers : corner

Bathroom Concrete Counters Corner Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The Elene Mirror by Elegant Lighting is placed with a Dimple Sconce by RBW. The Lav faucet is by Artos.
The home was designed with future accessibility in mind. The spacious shower has a grab rail, and the home is laid out over a single story for easy access.
The custom bathroom sink is cast from concrete, echoing the use of concrete on the countertops in the kitchen and living area.
The team used concrete roofing throughout, allowing the material history evident in the formwork and natural imperfections to come through.
The sun cuts down into the upstairs bathroom through skylights, casting rhythmic shadows of roof beams onto the floor and walls. The bathroom includes a cantilevered toilet by Catalano.