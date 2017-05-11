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All Photos/bath/counters : concrete/lighting : wall

Bathroom Concrete Counters Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Fireclay's Essentials tiles in Manzanita Satin create texture throughout, while Concrete Collaborative's Pacifica Slab in Mint Retro Mix forms the striking countertops and shower surfaces. Kohler Components fixtures in black provide a bold contrast against the custom rift white oak vanity.
One of the bedrooms at the attic level features a teal scheme that defines the in-built study-cum-bedhead and bathroom-cum-wardrobe area.
The designer created a teak built-in bench seat for the primary bathroom, where she installed lively Marmoreal flooring, teak vanities, and marigold Zellige shower tile.
The adjoining bathroom gets indirect daylight via openings in the brick wall and a transom window.
Concrete surface and brass
Bathroom a few steps up
The cast concrete countertops in the bathrooms have a soft texture that complements the timber.
In the bathroom, a concrete sink basin and shelf cast by a local artisan sits over a birch vanity.
The shared bathroom features warm, natural finishes, including concrete, timber, and ceramic tile.
The master bathroom features arabesque terra-cotta tiles from Tabaraka Studios in a brilliant shade of green. The custom vanity has a concrete countertop with an integrated sink from Concreteworks and hardware from Marion Cage. The playful wall tiles are also from Tabarka Studios: Paris Metro #14 in charcoal and paprika. The turned leg is based on the turned column detail by the front door.
A glimpse inside the master bath on the ground floor of the bedroom wing.
The concrete master bathroom is illuminated by a skylight.
Reminiscent of an art installation, the rain shower in the Royal Junior suite cascades from a nearly 20-foot-high ceiling into a basin designed by Italian artist Andrea Sala.
The upper floor has a smaller footprint than the lower floor. This created an opportunity to remove the ceiling in the shower to let the owners bathe outdoors in privacy.
Bold, whimsical wallpaper covers the "Exotic Birds" bathroom.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
The bathroom vanity features a concrete counter from 1025 Studio, a mirror from Kenneth Miller, and lighting by Noevara.
The master bath also received a new materials palette, including tile from Mosaic House, lights from Apparatus and Workstead, and tadelakt plaster walls and ceiling, which the designers say "feel simultaneously consistent with other home elements, yet fresh and forward."
A washbasin from Rocca.
The lavish master bath features concrete counters with integrated sinks designed by the architect and design team.
Steps lead up from the bathroom to the mezzanine level above. The mezzanine is accessed via ladder in another part of the house.
Bath vanity with Kohler sink, matte black fixtures by Delta and Triple Seven Home. Poured in place concrete sink by us.
They also poured the concrete for both bathroom vanities.
One of the bathrooms.