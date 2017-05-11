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All Photos/bath/counters : concrete/lighting : accent

Bathroom Concrete Counters Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The Elene Mirror by Elegant Lighting is placed with a Dimple Sconce by RBW. The Lav faucet is by Artos.
One of the home's three bathrooms.
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos