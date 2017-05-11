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All Photos/bath/counters : concrete/floors : porcelain tile

Bathroom Concrete Counters Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
Whereas most vanities have a mirror above the sink, the Foust Residence bathroom has a window that looks into the trophy room.
The grayscale tones of the bedroom extend into the adjacent bathroom to create a cohesive backdrop.
In addition to a custom walnut vanity, the second bathroom also features a stand-alone shower finished in Italian tile.
Reminiscent of an art installation, the rain shower in the Royal Junior suite cascades from a nearly 20-foot-high ceiling into a basin designed by Italian artist Andrea Sala.