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All Photos/bath/counters : concrete/floors : light hardwood

Bathroom Concrete Counters Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The home’s single bathroom contains a vanity and mirror fabricated from old-growth redwood. The sink is cast concrete, and the faucet is from California Faucets. The inset wall shelf features a Japanese gouge texture done by Nick.
The home's single bathroom contains a vanity and mirror fabricated from old growth Redwood. The sink is cast concrete, and the faucet is from California Faucets. The inset wall shelf contains a Japanese gouge texture done by Nick.
In a powder room, a terrazzo basin makes a statement.
The terracotta latticework structure is used for the walls of the bathroom.
In the bathroom, Martin selected Heath Ceramics Conclave Diamond tile in citrus green for the glass-enclosed Kohler tub, which is outfitted with nickel Kallista fixtures. A matching toilet by Kohler in the color Cashmere blends with the custom-fabricated concrete sink by Get Real Surfaces. Photo by Patrick Bernard.