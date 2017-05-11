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All Photos/bath/counters : concrete/floors : concrete

Bathroom Concrete Counters Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

One of the bedrooms at the attic level features a teal scheme that defines the in-built study-cum-bedhead and bathroom-cum-wardrobe area.
Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
The adjoining bathroom gets indirect daylight via openings in the brick wall and a transom window.
Bathroom a few steps up
In the primary bath, which includes the home’s only indoor shower, Lachapelle used plumbing fixtures and hardware with an oil-rubbed bronze finish that relate to the touches of black in the living space. The wood dowel and leather triangle towel holders are from Schoolhouse.
Another WarmlyYours mirror in the bathroom heats the home.
A soaking tub with a rain shower head provides a sense of luxury in the bathroom, where a concrete wall, flooring, and vanity counter offset a white oak vanity and more Douglas fir paneling. "Glass beads were added to the concrete before it was poured," Kevin tells us. "This lightens the weight of the concrete by 37% and adds R-value."
The use of raw, natural materials continues into the bathrooms, which feature timber joinery with concrete countertops that appear to float weightlessly.
In the bathroom, a concrete sink basin and shelf cast by a local artisan sits over a birch vanity.
The principal bathroom features weathered solid brass tapware, sinks, fixtures, and fittings. The patterned solid brass screen in the bathroom is the same as one made for the front door. It weighs a hefty 551 pounds, and the pattern has been laser water jet cut. “Our client loved a pattern she had in a photo, and we were able to reproduce it and have it scaled, and custom made into these two screens,” says architect Tony Vella.
Every room in the house has access to natural light. The bathroom cabinets are standard mid-grade factory-built cabinets, topped by custom poured concrete countertops that the architects designed and built.
The master bathroom is located next to the bedroom and also opens up to the sunken courtyard.
The guest bathroom continues the concrete countertops seen in the kitchen, but paired with handmade tiles that range in tone from green to yellow.
Slats along the facade filter natural light into the master bathroom.
Light penetrates the concrete bathroom via a skylight.
The bedroom freely flows into an open bathroom area.
guest bathroom with my favorite tile & custom vanity cabinets made by our friend
The shared bathroom features warm, natural finishes, including concrete, timber, and ceramic tile.
The architects outfitted the baths with smooth concrete floors, walls, ceilings—and a cantilevered vanity.
From the master bath, the homeowners have easy access to their main living spaces and this private courtyard.
The team used concrete roofing throughout, allowing the material history evident in the formwork and natural imperfections to come through.
The concrete master bathroom is illuminated by a skylight.
Skylights allow light to move across dark spaces throughout the day.
The stylish and cost-effective bathroom features a concrete countertop, subway tiling, and laurel plywood cabinetry.
Waxed concrete surfaces define the minimalist bathroom.
The upper floor has a smaller footprint than the lower floor. This created an opportunity to remove the ceiling in the shower to let the owners bathe outdoors in privacy.
Playful geometry and clean lines also make their way into the minimalist bathroom, which is surrounded by the same “concrete finish” walls used throughout the home.
The master bath of Highlands Ranch features twin Duravit cabinets with concrete sinks, all lit from above by an automated skylight. SGS' design provides passive cooling when coupled with the garden-level windows. The ocean view shower provides a seamless indoor/outdoor bathing experience.
One of the home's three bathrooms.
The master suite features a walk-in closet and a beautiful minimalist bathroom.
Bathed in Light To help disperse light in the newly opened-up interior, the designers clad the roof over the guest bathroom with Danpalon, a translucent polycarbonate that brings in lots of softened natural light. The walls and door are frosted glass. Says Kyprianou: “You can’t see much through the glass—just silhouettes—so our guests don’t mind!” danpalon.com.au Hung Up With the budget running out toward the end of the project, Kyprianou wanted to avoid forking out for a custom-designed walk-in closet in the master bedroom. So he conceived of a simple and cheap storage solution: drilling holes through the wooden roof trusses and feeding inexpensive aluminum closet rods through. junolightinggroup.com
To lighten and brighten the formerly dark and claustrophobic interiors, soft monotones are expressed through the solid oak floors, and wallpapered walls and ceilings.
The bathroom is bright, clean and beautiful - everything you want a bathroom to be.
Steps lead up from the bathroom to the mezzanine level above. The mezzanine is accessed via ladder in another part of the house.
The guest bedroom features a soaking tub with a full-height window overlooking the deck and landscape beyond.
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
The original beams, walls, and foundational structures of the buildings have been refreshed, and washed-out concrete has been selected for the floors, kitchen counters, and basins.
HardLife Products manufactured the bathroom’s custom concrete walls, floor slabs, and sink basins, which are paired with faucets by American Standard.
014.CASA PEX
A jacuzzi bathtub that looks out fo views of the neighborhood.
The oversized custom made concrete trough sink sits on a bronze base with a beautiful patina, industrial coper piping and taps. The mirror, which is suspended from the ceiling by braided leather straps, was manufactured by PSS Design Cult. An xl oval NativeStone bathtub.
One of the bathrooms.
The en suite tub is by Kaldewei, the mixer is by Tonic, and the spout is by Sussex Taps.
The bathtub is Aquabagno by Aquabrass.
Wrapped in Anne Sacks tile, the master bathroom is outfitted with fixtures by Kohler.