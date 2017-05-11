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All Photos/bath/counters : concrete/floors : cement tile

Bathroom Concrete Counters Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the bathroom, the cast iron tub is a Paris flea market find, and the cement floor tiles were designed by Alix and made in Istanbul. “I love to use mosaic tiles in gradations of color,” she says.
The bathroom is entirely white cement waterproof plaster with natural concrete on the floor, and a hand-poured concrete sink.
Concrete shower walls meets concrete tub surround meets concrete tile. Soaps by local Duross & Langel.