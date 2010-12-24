Home Tours
Young Americans: 32 New Faces of Design
Prefab Done Right
A Zero-Carbon Cabin Retreat
Stories
Handcrafted Modern: At Home with Midcentury Designers
The photography book from Leslie Williamson offers a remarkable case study in modernism’s human side.
By
Jordan Kushins
-
12 days
ago
Set in the Future
“Tron: Legacy” director Joseph Kosinski discusses creating the film’s on-screen settings with an architect’s sensibility, building real-world locations to ground the fantastical...
Startin’ Spartan
When Jay Atherton and Cy Keener met in grad school at the University of California, Berkeley, they discovered in each other a rare constellation of common interests: minimalist...
A Tiny Cabin Is This Writer’s Off the Grid Getaway
On an island 20 miles off the coast of Maine, a writer, with the help of his daughter, built not only a room but an entire green getaway of his own.
Garden Statement
On a once-vacant corner lot in a transitional Jersey City neighborhood, a pair of local architects devised a clever prefab for a resourceful client.
An 1850 Schoolhouse in Milford, Pennsylvania
A pair of photographers employed a pair of architects (they're all buddies) to transform an aging schoolhouse into a modern marvel.
Social Networking: Architizer
“The kernel of our idea was that there had to be a better way to speak to clients, to critics, and to the world at large. Too often we architects are just talking to each other.”
Industrial Design: Atelier Takagi
After graduating from the Rhode Island School of Design in 2002 with a degree in furniture design, Jonah Takagi traveled the world for four years with indie-rock musician Benjy...
Graphic Design: Project Projects
Manhattan-based Project Projects may be a graphic design studio, but it works in all dimensions, on the page and off.
Interior Design: Nicole Hollis
To call interior designer Nicole Hollis’s portfolio “eclectic” is an understatement.
Landscape Architecture: Marcel Wilson
Landscape architect and urban designer Marcel Wilson describes his practice as “combining things that are made with things that are alive.” Hence the superhuman name of his firm,...
Furniture Design: Misewell
Growing up in southeastern Wisconsin, Vincent and Paul Georgeson used to hang out in their father’s basement woodshop, fascinated by the process of building things.
Design Shop: The Future Perfect
When David Alhadeff opened The Future Perfect in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, in 2003, he made it his mission to showcase new and fresh design.
New Media: Sight Unseen
Jill Singer and Monica Khemsurov met as editors at the venerable I.D. in 2005 and both developed a passion for peeking behind the scenes at the creative processes of...
Activist Designers: Design 99
Gina Reichert, an architectural designer, and her husband, artist Mitch Cope, are the duo behind Design 99, an organization in Detroit that creates everything from bathroom tile...
Design Build: Made
Brian Papa, Oliver Freundlich, and Ben Bischoff met their first year at the Yale School of Architecture, when they found themselves the most enthusiastic members of a student-led...
Curator: Zoe Ryan
Call her the wild card (or the green card) in this U.S.–focused roundup, but London-born Zoë Ryan has graced our shores for the past 14 years and in the process has brought a...
Text Appeal
Will Robison and Jacob Krupnick believe that transforming basic transactions into “retail experiments” will change the rapport we have with what we buy.
An Introduction to Art Collecting
For millennia, kings and clerics alike have understood that little inspires awe and confers power better than a battalion of marble statues, an epic tapestry, or an exquisitely...
Collection Reform
Regional and world-class museums alike must daily contend with the same pedestrian woe: How can we show all this art? Limited by space, most museums manage to show only a tiny...