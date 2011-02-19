Home Tours
We Love New York: Inside the City’s Smartest Homes
Like
Share
Space-Saving Apartments, Lofts & More
5 Boroughs, 48 Hours: The NYC You Never See
Stories
New York Stories
Holly Hotchner knows New York. Here, the born-and-bred Manhattanite—and director of the Museum of Arts and Design—shares her picks for books that symbolize the spirit of her city.
By
Jordan Kushins
-
9 years
ago
Stow Aways
How do you squeeze maximum functionality out of minimal space? Rosa and Robert Garneau make it happen with multipurpose furniture, a hydraulic Murphy bed, and secret compartments...
In the Loop
Adrian Jones lived in his top-floor loft in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood for nine years before renovating.
Thomas Phifer: Light on the Subject
Don’t be fooled by his mellow, self-effacing demeanor: Architect Thomas Phifer is a master of his craft, designing daylit, minimalist buildings that meld the ideals of classic...
You Are Where You Live
Luxury real estate listings are compelling, even if you will never, ever be able to afford what’s on offer.
Family Home Renovation in Brooklyn
For most homeowners, the goal of renovating is to transform an existing space into an idealized domicile.
All Together Now
When Svetlin Krastev and Dessi Nikolova had their second child, they saw two options: Go broke buying a bigger apartment, or renovate their existing 620-square-foot home.
Five Boroughs in 48 Hours
When Dwell proposed that I undertake a design writing variant of Supermarket Sweep—visiting five projects in five boroughs in two days—I had a single thought: Why me?
In Memoriam: Ada Louise Huxtable
We were very saddened to learn that the great architecture critic Ada Louise Huxtable passed away Monday, January 7th, 2012. She was 91 years old.
Retail’s Details
Few feelings equal the rush of shopping in the center of the universe with cold hard cash—or credit—burning a hole in the pocket.
Communal Living on a Budget in Brooklyn
The Miner and a Major is an experiment in communal living and fantastical form.