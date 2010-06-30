The Energy Issue: Bright Ideas to Power Your Home

Home Tours
Stories
Coast Docs
Law professor Carole Goldberg and sociology professor Duane Champagne both teach at the University of California, Los Angeles.
By
Emily Young
-
5 years
ago
14 Modern Pendant Lights
Flying high in the air with the greatest of ease or low over a table to accent your meal, a pendant illuminates the room like no other kind of fixture.
The First LEED for Homes–Rated House in Utah
In the land of large mountain lodge wannabes, two California natives tuck Utah’s first LEED for Homes–rated house onto the side of Emigration Canyon.
Industrial Designer Focus: Konstantin Grcic
Industrial designer Konstantin Grcic has done it all, from spoons to umbrellas to lights, but he’s best known for his data-driven chairs.
Lucky 7
Thanks to Los Angeles’s Small Lot Subdivision Ordinance, the developers of Auburn 7 were able to maximize their property’s potential.
A Rational Approach
Typography guru Erik Spiekermann and his wife, designer Susanna Dulkinys, hate clutter.
Test-Case Scenario
Beating out a host of competitors, one Danish family left their home behind (it’s just down the road, really) to camp out for a year in an Active House, a green-home prototype...
Home Smart Home
Energy-monitoring and smart technologies have set up shop in the home, transforming machines for living into veritable living things—with all the bells, whistles, frills, and...