Small Space Big Design: Clever Living Solutions for Homes Under 1,000 Square Feet
Like
Share
Affordable Community Living in San Diego
20 New Home Tech Products
Stories
Compact, Light-Filled Prefab
Method Homes’ compact Element 1 prefab model rises to the challenge of a difficult building site.
By
Diana Budds
-
6 years
ago
The Garage That’s as Fun as the Living Room
After a tree falls in Santa Monica, a garage is reborn as a 600-square-foot family gathering spot.
Forging a New Path for the Waterways of New York City
With a series of community-minded projects, an architecture team sets out to revitalize New York City’s waterways.
This Kitchen Brings It All Together
A modest kitchen addition to a couple’s cottage outside of Brisbane proves that one 376-square-foot room can revive an entire home.
Modern Weekend Ski Home
A modernist cabin in British Columbian ski country is the perfect retreat for a family of outdoor adventurers.
San Diego Teaches Us How Micro-Living Can Thrive
A professor takes the first step toward creating a new model for the city.
A Tiny House Fits a Family in 196 Square Feet
A 196-square-foot house born of architectural know-how, an enterprising spirit, and just over $11,000 has become an inspiration to a growing community of tiny-house enthusiasts.
Bright Renovation of a Tiny Manhattan Apartment
A husband-and-wife architect team transforms a 607-square-foot Manhattan apartment into an open and bright home for two graphic designers.
This Is How You Can Live Large in a Small Space
With clever storage and a retractable skylight, a London apartment feels larger than its 576 square feet.
This Renovated Garage is the Ultimate Modern Party Space
A vacation home’s renovated garage fuses art and architecture.
How One Family of Three Does It All in 675 Square Feet
A growing family in Brooklyn downsizes their living space while expanding their collective quality of life.
Dutch Military Bunker Becomes Tiny Vacation Home
A Belgian architecture firm transforms a 140-square-foot Dutch military structure into a modern-day vacation retreat.