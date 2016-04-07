Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Subscribe
Sign In
Recipe for Success: Modern Kitchens That Work
Like
Share
Universal Design 101: Something for Everyone
Does Not Compute: Exploring a Digital Kitchen
Stories
Daft Punk Could Play at This House
A DJ booth is just one amenity packed into this 2,000-square-foot Venice Beach surf shack by architect Barbara Bestor.
By
Paul Young
-
14 days
ago
12 Design-Smart Food Containers
Packed-up leftovers and stacked-up pantries are rarely the pride of the kitchen, but hiding them out of sight puts perishables precariously out of mind.
A Lot to Love
In a leafy residential area a few miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri, an enterprising architect saw opportunity where others saw trouble.
Swamp Thing
With families in tow, architects Keith Moskow and Robert Linn settle in for a weekend of s'mores and camping in the unlikliest of locations: a simple structure built in the heart...
Dyson Airblade
Several years ago, Dyson, the British company famed for its vacuum cleaners, made a foray into uncharted commercial territory.
Chef’s Table
When these full-time foodies renovated their Chicago condo, getting the kitchen right meant finding the right kitchen island.
Project Runaway
Driven by the death of several appliances, a San Francisco family finds that a spanking new kitchen delivers a good dose of domestic harmony along with the excuse to execute a...
A Live-In Kitchen on a Houseboat in Amsterdam
When a couple in Amsterdam decided to upgrade their residence from a small houseboat to a larger one, they sought a design that would elevate the kitchen—literally.
A Clean Slate
A few big ideas—and some careful workmanship—transform the very small kitchen of a one-bedroom Brooklyn apartment into an expansive space suited to a young professional with a...
Ladles Not Labels
Fed up with men's fashion, Rachel Wythe-Moran and Simon Watkins of East London's Labour and Wait cooked up a plan to align their creative instincts and passion for practical...
An Introduction to Universal Design
Mention universal design and see your companions’ eyes start glazing over.