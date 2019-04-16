Home Tours
Prefab Now: Modern Residences From Around the World That Defy Expectations
Is Prefab Right For You? 9 Essential Questions
Design Icon: Q&A with Shigeru Ban
Stories
Claesson Koivisto Rune's Scandinavian Prefab Prototype
Claesson Koivisto Rune introduces its second iteration of the prefab home, combining time-honored Scandinavian touches with the studio’s signature polished aesthetic.
By
Madeline A. Potter
-
6 years
ago
Prefab Builder Blu Homes to Disrupt the Construction Industry
Prefab builder Blu Homes, helmed by CEO Bill Haney, aims to disrupt the construction industry supply chain by interacting directly with clients.
A Compact Prefab Vacation Home
A New Zealand family taps into the creative capital of architecture students to make their dream home a reality.
Buyer Beware: 9 Questions to Ask When Considering Prefab
We ask Bay Area–based architect and prefab pioneer Michelle Kaufmann to share her expertise on the questions every consumer should ask when considering prefab.
A Look Inside Eleanor Pritchard's Textile Studio
Eleanor Pritchard’s textiles nod to British modernism and local craft. Thanks to a new upholstery line, she’s poised to become an industry name.
An Innovative Net-Zero Prefab in Los Angeles
A net-zero prefab home design is set to reinvigorate a down-at-the-heels Los Angeles neighborhood.
Q&A with Japanese Architect Shigeru Ban
The Japanese architect—and winner of the 2014 Pritzker Prize—is working with Muji on a new endeavor: using furniture as a module for prefabricated houses.
This Economical Modular Prefab Fits Right in With the Woods
An easy-to-build modular system is the perfect solution for a family in Bend, Oregon.
A Look at Richard Meier's Iconic Lambert House
Constructed in 1961, Richard Meier’s first residential project is a nascent example of the modern prefab typology.
A Modern Bungalow in Venice Beach
A house designed to be part of the landscape is at home among the trees in Venice, California.
An Unconventional Prefab on Fishers Island
A family’s remote island retreat becomes a more permanent home base, thanks to the efficiency of building modular.
A Picturesque Desert Prefab
Jim Murren’s prefab house in Sin City, designed by Marmol Radziner, is as artful as it is art-filled, thanks to an asymmetrical arrangement of solids and voids.
A Modern Multiunit Prefab Prototype in Vancouver
A Vancouver architect maxes out a commercial lot to create a multiunit prefab tower that takes smart urban planning as seriously as good design.