Modern Across America
Made in the USA: 38 New Products
One-of-a-Kind Homes from Alabama to the Rocky Mountains
Stories
3 American Mattress Companies to Know Now
Three mattress companies offer innovative updates along with domestic production.
By
Kelsey Keith
-
6 years
ago
How to Build an Off-the-Grid Cabin in Arkansas for just over $118,000
Stocked with green features, an inexpensive off-the-grid retreat in Arkansas provides its owner peace of mind through its clean-lined architecture.
A Bright Modern Laundry Room We'd Actually Like to Spend Time In
Often, we cleanse our duds in a wasteland of half-forgotten detergent bottles and dryer-sheet-detritus.
Circular Affordable Housing Prototype
Inside the shell of the Oyster House prototype lies a new shape for affordable housing.
A Modern Dark Tower
In northwest Michigan, a vacation retreat boasts a prime vantage point from which to soak up the bucolic scenery.
Modern Sustainable Kitchen Renovation in Pennsylvania
A Bucks County, Pennsylvania, overhaul by Danny Seo relies on American-made goods to forge its identity.
A Light-Filled, Nature-Inspired House in Dallas
A chance encounter led a Dallas couple to a neighborhood where nature is prized as much as design, and houses are built to make the most of both.
A Home’s Past Mistakes Are Finally Corrected
Plagued by remodeling pitfalls, two tenacious homeowners reinvent a soggy midcentury home outside Seattle as a modern masterpiece.
Sustainable Retreat on a Fire-Devastated Site in Boulder
A natural disaster cleared a property in the Colorado mountains, giving an architect and her family a blank slate on which to build their green dream home.
A Renovation Makes a Brick Warehouse Family-Friendly in Alabama
In Alabama, a commercial building with a multifarious past begins a fresh chapter for a young family after a modern renovation.
A Cost-Effective Family Home in Pittsburgh
An architect and his wife roll up their sleeves and create an affordable family residence in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Plus, catch architect Andrew Moss's guide to the city here.)
A Modern Home Joins a Storied Site on the Pacific Ocean
A new house at Sea Ranch, a half-century-old enclave of rugged residences on the Northern California coast, captures the spirit of its surroundings.
Designing a Home to Accommodate Alzheimer’s
For a couple coping with Alzheimer’s, a thoughtful addition creates a comfortable, long-term solution.
This House Conquers the Big Island in Hawaii
The unforgiving landscape of the island couldn't stop this architect.
A Modern Lakeside Home in Wisconsin
After a devastating fire, architect David Salmela designs a house to replace a beloved lakeside retreat in Wisconsin.