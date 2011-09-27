Home Tours
Made in the USA: American Design Makes a Comeback
Buy American: The 61 Products We Can’t Get Enough Of
Loft Living, Modern Renovations & More
Stories
Hot Houses
When Seattle’s fire stations needed an overhaul, the city selected local architects to give these ultimate live/work spaces a modern-minded update.
By
Tim Newcomb
-
5 years
ago
Jack White: Rock and Roll Icon—and Furniture Upholsterer?
We got the low down on Jack White’s Rolling Record Store, but the man had much more to say.
West Side Story
A comprehensive look at midcentury California design reveals a modern coming of age for the Golden State.
Ski for All
In Hobe Sound, Florida, a home overlooking a custom-built water-ski circuit is hardly par for the course.
An Epic Plot
Architect Steve Bull designed a high-impact, low-maintenance home for a pair of intrepid clients in Alaska, but that was only the beginning of the adventure.
7 Most Eco-Friendly Countertops
We used and abused seven eco-friendly countertops to investigate if they could stand the heat of Dwell’s kitchen.
A Green Home to Last a Lifetime in Austin
Austin couple Anne Suttles and Sam Shah built a house to last their lifetime—and longer.
Modern NASA-Inspired Cricket Trailer
Part tent, part RV, the NASA-inspired Cricket Trailer is the go-to camper for the modern road tripper.
At the Printers
Brooklyn's Flavor Paper is hauling dowdy old wallpaper into the splashy 21st century, and you get to watch.
Building Community
With a clean-lined new loft building designed by El Dorado Inc., a fleet of hip galleries, and a burgeoning creative class, Wichita is anything but plains.
Raise High the Roof Beams
Creative bartering and a healthy dose of sweat equity allowed a young Charleston couple to transform a derelict 19th-century structure into an inspired living space.
Modern Addition in Louisville
Working creatively to meet strict preservation codes, architect Roberto de Leon affixes a modern annex onto a historic Louisville house.
This Lake House Is a Living Piece of Architecture History
A retired couple retreats to the modern masterpiece by Richard Meier.
The Frank Lloyd Wright Protégé Behind the Most Modern Town in Michigan
Dow Chemical put Midland on the map, architect Alden B. Dow—a local scion and former Taliesin fellow—transformed its landscape.
An Introduction to Building Codes
Fuss all you like about sprinklers and guardrails, we need building codes. Here's how to get your architect to play along.
Up to Code
How one homeowner chose a savvy architect, made nice with the building code, and moved in without a hitch.
Permission Denied
Muculus Grigsby runs afoul of the permits department, costing him a chunk of change and loads of time.
Modern Problems
Love superclean design but fear the building inspector? Here's our guide to skirting those modernist missteps.
Moving Violations
Can you spot the 11 infractions in this modern house?
Slat Happy
Budget supplies become modern design gold in this Omaha home.