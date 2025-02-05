Home Tours
Light & Energy: Brilliant Ideas for the Modern Home
Fired Up: Using Flame to Heat, Cook, and Light Up Your Life
Lightbulb Guide: 60 Watts Done Four Ways
Stories
Back to the Future
The legacy of midcentury designer Joe Colombo is underscored with a reissue of his plywood 4801 chair, now appearing for the first time in plastic from Italian furniture company...
By
Kelsey Keith
-
12 days
ago
A Courtyard House Features a Custom Rain Screen
This courtyard house on the edge of the Berkshires offers both grand vistas and plenty of privacy, thanks to its custom rain screen.
About Face
Solar panels have a reputation as being unsightly, but this U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon show home sheds the stereotype that photovoltaic arrays are eyesores.
Grateful Shed
A family discovers the joys of DIY design—and muddy feet—in their home made up of distinct pods that blends harmoniously with its surroundings in the rainy mountains of Kauai.
A Modern Green Concept House in South Korea Promotes Sustainability
The E+ Green Home, a concept house located an hour outside Seoul, not only points the way to a greener South Korea, it may well be the most sustainable house in the country.
Light-Filled Family Home Renovation in Copenhagen
In a former fishermen’s cottage outside Copenhagen, a young family has carved out a cozy, light-filled home.
A Renovated Farmhouse in Northern Italy
A couple in northern Italy trade a cramped flat for a renovated farmhouse in the country.
Sixteen Ways of Looking at a Bedouin Tent
Architect, systems designer, Cradle to Cradle founder, and sustainability guru William McDonough talks entropy, Walker Evans, paper houses, and “buildings like trees” with science...
Fire in the Home
Taming fire was humankind’s first and most critical step toward its mastery of the material world.
Warmth
Kiel Moe, assistant professor of architectural technology at Harvard University, specializes in architecture and energy issues.
Cooking
Ian Tattersall, curator emeritus at the American Museum of Natural History, says that some anthropologists believe that we tamed fire before we were even human.
Back to Nature
A one-of-a-kind house on a Japanese island blurs the indoor-outdoor divide.