Indoor/Outdoor Living: Exceptional Homes That Celebrate Nature
From Lap Pools to Lush Gardens, We Present the Best in Landscape Design
Stories
Dive Into the Next Phase of Iceland's Blue Lagoon
The famed geothermal spa outside Reykjavík, Iceland, is entering a major new phase—paving the way for the area’s first five-star hotel.
By
Amanda Dameron
-
6 years
ago
Introducing Our 2016 Young Guns
A global look at designers to watch.
Best in (Grad) Show 2016
Culled from art and design schools across the world, these top-notch student projects earned a spot on our honor roll.
A Wild Garden Leaps Off the Walls of This Backyard Build
A Vancouver garden blossoms alongside fresh development.
Goodbye Grid and Cushy Beds, Hello Pool in the Wilderness
An off-the-grid house that is little more than a decked campsite—albeit with a roof—includes a swimming pool for a family that loves to enjoy the elements.
Jenni Konner’s Hollywood Pad Is Ready for Its Close-Up
Architect Barbara Bestor transforms a Hollywood Hills home by opening up its interior to the site’s dramatic backyard topography.
Two Tiny Cabins Chose Simplicity Over Size
Two modest cabins in coastal New Zealand make waves with their respectful approach toward their environment.
This Endless Playscape Is Complete With a Bamboo Forest and Trampoline
A pleasure garden in northern California is rich in whimsical surprises.
Three Joined Cabins Turn This Virginia Retreat Into a Modern Take on Camp
For some people, building a house may seem like a daunting commitment to permanence—a kind of spatial lockdown.
Amid a Hotbed of Architecture, This Home Holds Its Own
A major overhaul of a bungalow in Venice, California, perfects the art of indoor/outdoor living.
A Heavenly Backyard is Precise with Pebbles
A San Francisco landscape designer finds a small-space solution that’s anything but narrow-minded.
High Above Traditional Charleston, a Modern Home Finds its Roost
A skyward addition to an antebellum Charleston warehouse rises in an architecturally conservative city.
Refreshed Take on the Gable Shines in Austin’s Building Boom
Toying with a conventional form, an architect designs a modern house meant for alfresco entertaining.
A Kubrick-Esque Farmhouse Kicks Its Fossil Fuel Habit
The owner of an outdoor furniture company updates a 19th-century farmhouse.
This Crew Sails Around Seattle on a Sauna They Built in a Brewery
Best of all, it’s totally legal.