Indoor Outdoor: 9 Homes That Celebrate Life Outside
A Geometric Desert Home in Phoenix
Landscape 101: Lessons from the Modern Masters
Stories
Secret Garden
In Arlington, Virginia, architecture firm Höweler + Yoon contends with spatial and budgetary constraints to carve a microcourtyard, complete with Japanese maples and a cascading...
By
Diana Budds
-
6 years
ago
Charles Birnbaum on the Future of Landscape Architecture
Charles Birnbaum, founder and president of the Cultural Landscape Foundation, makes the case that historical preservationists are finally waking up to the glories of modernist...
Q&A with Architectural Designer and Artist Maya Lin
The artist, designer, and architect takes us through her formative years as a maker, her dedication to environmental art, and the joys of furniture design.
Surrealist Architecture: Synagogue de Delme in France
Sculpture meets architecture in the surrealist facade of the Synagogue de Delme visitors center in northeastern France.
Prefab Icon: Dome of Discovery by Ralph Tubbs
With a life span of just 11 months, the 1951 prefabricated building designed for the Festival of Britain lives on as a lost cultural icon.
Don’t Let the Sign Fool You, This Old Storefront is a Home
A creative couple transforms an old Toronto storefront in Dundas West into a home and studio.
A Sustainable Brownstone Transformation in Brooklyn
How do you make a Brooklyn brownstone more sustainable? First, get rid of the brownstone.
A Home Fit for a Science Fiction Writer
On Austin’s outskirts, an author's bunker-style home redefines modern city living.
A Playful Summer Home with Some Serious Angles
This architect thinks of everything for his summer escape, pizza oven included.
A Modern Glass Addition in Belgium
For this tiny house in the Belgian forest, a little extra square footage comes in the form of a glassed-in addition with a stellar view.
This House Doesn't Hold Back and Embraces the Desert
At the base of Echo Mountain in Phoenix, a geometric home by Wendell Burnette opens up to the surrounding desert landscape.
A Modern Treehouse in Belgium
Design firm Baumraum’s modern tree house in Belgium sparks a dialogue about nature and architecture.