Global Style: Incredible Work by Our Next Generation

Family Living on the Aegean
Stories
Philippe Malouin
From his studio in London’s Hackney Central borough, Philippe Malouin is constantly testing ideas.
By
Diana Budds
-
6 years
ago
New Duivendrecht
Industrial designers Frederik Roijé and Victor le Noble founded New—a manufacturer of contemporary pieces by young Dutch designers—less than a year ago in an unlikely creative hot...
Music Holl: A Copper Clad Pavilion in Seoul
Inspired by a never-performed symphony he discovered in a book by avant-garde composer John Cage, architect Steven Holl has designed a masterful home and gallery in Seoul that...
Istanbul, Turkey
Dwell traveled to Turkey’s most cosmopolitan city for the first annual Istanbul Design Biennial, discovering a modern heart beating within ancient walls.
Byzantium Boom
The former Constantinople isn’t all Ottoman-era carpets and ruins: A cutting-edge art, dining, and travel scene overlays its rich past.
Stoa Design
A philosophical designer based in Beyoğlu relies on handicraft, woodworking, and the universal meaning of nature.
Geometric Inspired: Istanbul's Contemporary Designers
Geometric motifs taken from a centuries-old document still serve as inspiration to Istanbul’s contemporary designers.
A Modern Concrete Home in Peru
Behind a traditional colonial in Lima, an angular house attuned to its site takes shape.
An Idyllic Vacation Home in Greece
A far cry from the whitewashed buildings of Mykonos, this vacation home on the Aegean island of Skiathos will make any modern design fan go Greek.
A Mies van der Rohe-Inspired Cottage in Johannesburg
A floating wall on a Johannesburg cottage draws inspiration from local mining moguls and Mies van der Rohe.
Striking Green House with a View in El Salvador
A green house near the coast of El Salvador captures the best of its naturally striking setting—filled with sunlight, invigorating breezes, and sweeping views of lush woodlands.