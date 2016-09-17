Home Tours
Focus on Furniture
Plus!: At Home With “Game of Thrones” Star Lena Headey
Design Icons: Pierre Paulin and Jens Risom
Stories
Editor’s Letter: Focus on Furniture
Dwell editor-in-chief Amanda Dameron talks us through Dwell's October 2016 issue.
By
Amanda Dameron
-
5 years
ago
Designer Ini Archibong Finds a Patron in Actor Terry Crews
An actor uses his clout to spotlight an emerging designer, helping to deliver nascent concepts to the world stage.
Jens Risom’s Family Reflects on the Danish Modern Giant at 100
The designer's granddaughter muses on growing up and living with his well-loved creations.
A Suburban Vancouver Home Edits its Privacy Settings
A seemingly street-shy house near Vancouver opens to reveal an expansive interior.
A Fashionable Couple Remake Their Brooklyn Brownstone With a Sartorial Twist
An enterprising couple turn their talents toward their Brooklyn residence, where period details meet a sartorial sensibility.
Lena Headey’s Off-Camera Castle
With a homespun renovation, this Game of Thrones actress finally finds her keep.
One Couple's Imagination Goes Wild at a 1967 Weekend Retreat
Offbeat furnishings are kindred spirits to an architectural oddball in the Hudson Valley.
Futuristic Forms Meet Historical Details in Designer Danny Venlet's Brussels Home
A prolific Dutch designer by way of Australia rebuilds his roost in Brussels.
Overlooking a Niemeyer Masterpiece, This Flat is Filled with Brazilian Modern Gems
A São Paulo aerie showcases a collection of Brazilian modern classics—with a priceless vista to match.
Over a Decade, Two Furniture Designers Reimagine a 300-Year-Old Barn
Two British designers handcraft a French country retreat as elemental as their furniture line, Pinch.
Modern Becomes Eclectic in This Renovated Brooklyn Townhouse
A designer couple bring work home, refashioning their home with a studied eye.
A Danish Design Kingpin Moves to NYC With a Shipping Container of Furniture in Tow
A purveyor of contemporary Nordic design expands his brand’s presence stateside—beginning with his new Manhattan apartment.
A Chair That Shows How Tech and Craft Come Together
Woodworking techniques meet 21st-century production in a bicoastal collaboration.
Meet the Faces Behind Our Furniture Issue
The writers and photographers that made our October 2016 issue possible.