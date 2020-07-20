Home Tours
Bright Ideas: The Latest in Lighting
New High-Tech Bulbs, Harvesting Sunlight, Organic LEDs Explained, Light Pollution & More
Stories
Fine Dine-ing
Interior and furniture designer Nick Dine—son of pop artist Jim Dine—has a love-hate relationship with his 2,000-square-foot Hudson Square condo loft.
By
Mimi Zeiger
-
5 years
ago
10 Sturdy Desk Chairs
Whether wrought from molded aluminum or the latest techno-mesh, few seats work harder than the sturdy desk chair. We worked a few over.
Z for Two
In Portland, Oregon, two adjoining six-story homes on a formerly run-down urban lot add to the neighborhood’s density and its green cred.
How to Build an Off-the-Grid Cabin
Suzanne Shelton’s life work is making sustainable lifestyles attractive and accessible.
Oslo, Norway
A sleepy capital perched by the sea, Oslo is in the midst of an architectural surge.
A Contemporary Nordic Town House
With their light, white house that owes equal debts to its Nordic surroundings and to the Japanese provenance of its architects, a pair of design-minded art lovers are boldly...
An 1860s Stable Modernized in Melbourne
On a shady street just off the main drag of Melbourne, Australia’s hippest inner suburb, a pair of creative types and their two kids have made a bright, cheery home by renovating...
A Striking Angular Cottage in Connecticut
What happens when the guest house becomes home? Retired couple Suzanne and Brooks Kelley found out when a pair of brainy New Haven architects breathed new architectural life into...
An Introduction to Lighting
One of the oldest proclamations in Western literature—maybe the very oldest, depending on how you see things—is “Let there be light.” And for most of human history, whether we...
Sunlight on Demand
Fiber-optic cables can be used to pipe and enhance sunlight into homes. Money is saved. The English rejoice.
Dim Some, Lose Some
Waste extends far beyond what winds up in the landfill. The International Dark-Sky Association leads the charge against light pollution.
Electric Sandwich
So you’ve finally made the move from incandescent to CFLs only to learn that you’re well behind the LED wave. Get ready to switch again.
Lumen on the Horizon
There’s a light at the end of the tunnel; this trio of design luminaries tells us precisely how it will work.
Hobby House
Retirement often offers couples more time together, but when René Menten and Mikey Bienkens left the working world, they built a house that emphasized their individual activities.