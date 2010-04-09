Home Tours
Big Ideas For Small Spaces
Talking Sheets: Our Favorite Bedding Picks
More Than Meets the Eye: An Airstream That Transforms
Stories
How Good Idea Studio Revamped a 1924 Clapboard House on a $62,000 Budget
After architectural designers Louis Molina and Laurent Turin of Good Idea Studio revamped a tiny, dilapidated 1923 clapboard house in 2004, they moved their Los Angeles office...
By
Emily Young
-
4 years
ago
10 Luxurious Linens
Sheets, duvets—heck, even an occasional sham.
From Brown to Green
Toronto designers Peter Fleming and Debbie Adams found a polluted lot and a run-down building—and saw fertile ground for a unique, eco-minded new home.
Knotty by Nature
In snowy Sweden, where pine planks and the democratic design incubator Ikea reign supreme, a local architect pays homage to his patrimony, making a small, slatty home feel like a...
The Great Compression
In Auckland, New Zealand, architect Michael O’Sullivan and his partner Melissa Schollum braved a miniscule budget, withering looks from friends, and nasty nail-gun injuries to...
Sky Small
Building a small home doesn’t equate to easy lifting.
Dutch Master Karel Martens
Limitations—even in choice of wardrobe—fuel the creative fires of Dutch master Karel Martens.
An Introduction to Modern Textiles
If the design world feels like an endless parade of products, then the gnashing maws of industrial production assuredly underpin it all.
Hide and Sleep
With the classic Murphy bed as muse, Japanese architect Toshihiko Suzuki transformed a standard Airstream into a versatile small wonder.