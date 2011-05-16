Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Subscribe
Sign In
Beach Houses We Love: 47 Pages of Design on Vacation
Like
Share
Design, Italian Style: The Romance Continues
Surf & Turf: Awesome Modern Resorts & Retreats
Stories
Come Sail Away
On a quest to create a weekend house for herself and her husband, Nancy Church scaled back her design fantasies and discovered creative ways to build on a budget.
By
Lisa Skolnik
-
5 years
ago
7 Portable BBQ Grills We Love
They’re hot! They’re mini! They’re full of coal! These seven portable barbecues will help you get the summer started.
Tunquen Treasure
A set of solar panels, a wind-powered well, and passive sustainable strategies make living miles from municipal utilities a non-issue for this Chilean beachgoer.
About a Boat
The Houdini-like designers behind this boathouse employed giant steel arches to make the structure disappear from view and in its place create the illusion of a gentle slope of...
Exploring Melbourne, Australia
No opera house. No Bondi Beach. No sunning celebs. This is Melbourne, home of Australia’s most thriving design scene.
Beach Reading
Looking for a little light literature to while away the hours? We suggest a quartet of (fictional) titles for the design minded.
Long Island Found
When the Fisher family’s 1960s Long Island beach bungalow started to crumble, they sought an architect who’d preserve the home’s humble roots and mellow vibe, while subtly...
Less is More in this Manhattan Beach Bungalow
Matt Jacobson doesn’t just abide by the mantra “less is more,” he wholeheartedly embraces it. His Southern California home is a compact ode to minimal living.
Bach to the Beach
With authenticity and simplicity as their rallying cry, a Kiwi architect and his wife have built a modern beach house that puts a fresh spin on the local vernacular.
Un'Introduzione al Disegno Italiano
From Marble to mobili, Italy has been a, if not the, design mecca for the last century. Here's why.
Italian Design: Passato al Presente
A look at the greats of Italian design, from past untill present.
Italian Design: La Mappa
You know where your Parmesan cheese comes from: Parma. But which region offers the best chairs? We've mapped it out for you.
Italian Design: Il Futuro
As impressive as Italy’s design legacy is, it’s the future that moves this lot. Get the inside track on what’s next.
Wood-Clad Seaside Retreat in India
It’s hard to believe that this idyllic house sited in a coastal coconut grove in Nandgaon, India, is a mere hour’s drive from bustling Mumbai.