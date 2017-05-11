This apartment had been rented for several years before it was bought by a young couple. You could tell from the before pictures that it had not been "loved" by its previous tenants. Everything was plain, gray, and sad...

Knowing that it would serve its new owners for only a few years, the renovation was done on a budget. The designer chose simple supplies and added a few touches to give it a brand new twist.

Thedesigner's idea was to make it look young and fresh without investing a fortune.