Young and Fresh Apartment Renovation - Brussels

By Standing Renovation
Young and Fresh Apartment Renovation - Brussels
This apartment had been rented for several years before it was bought by a young couple. You could tell from the before pictures that it had not been "loved" by its previous tenants. Everything was plain, gray, and sad...

Knowing that it would serve its new owners for only a few years, the renovation was done on a budget. The designer chose simple supplies and added a few touches to give it a brand new twist.

Thedesigner's idea was to make it look young and fresh without investing a fortune.

After: kitchen

After: kitchen

Before: kitchen

Before: kitchen

After: dining area

After: dining area

After: dining area

After: dining area

Before: open plan dining/living room

Before: open plan dining/living room

After: living area

After: living area

After: living area

After: living area

Before: open plan dining/living area

Before: open plan dining/living area

After: living area

After: living area

Before: open plan dining/living room

Before: open plan dining/living room

After: bathroom

After: bathroom

Before: bathroom

Before: bathroom

After: bathroom

After: bathroom

Before: bathroom

Before: bathroom

After: entry hall

After: entry hall

Before: entry hall

Before: entry hall

After: bedroom

After: bedroom

