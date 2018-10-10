York Street Loft
This modern loft with a one bedroom, one and one half bathroom, is located in a converted brick and timber building. To secure items for the client to rent the space while away, we designed a state-of the-art pull out locking bike rack and storage behind the TV. Other custom items include pull out dog bowels in the kitchen casework, a the master bathroom door that turns the glass wall door into the cube shower enclosure and a custom designed steel and glass desk that over looks the living space.
