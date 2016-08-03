West Point Grey 02
A new private residence with a large garden and separate laneway house. The landscape components consist of corten steel native planted moat, a stone driveway and raised terrace, internal sculptural courtyards and extensive sculpted lawns. Internal courtyard sculpture by Douglas Coupland. Completed September 2014. A+ Architizer Award 2016 Finalist for Private Garden.
