West Point Grey 02

By considered design inc
West Point Grey 02
A new private residence with a large garden and separate laneway house. The landscape components consist of corten steel native planted moat, a stone driveway and raised terrace, internal sculptural courtyards and extensive sculpted lawns. Internal courtyard sculpture by Douglas Coupland. Completed September 2014. A+ Architizer Award 2016 Finalist for Private Garden.

Credits

Posted By
considered design inc
Landscape Design
Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Year
  • 2015