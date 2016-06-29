Woodland Road Residence
Woodland Road Residence involved designing a new, modern home with primary living on one main level in the spirit of Palm Springs modernism. Located is Pittsburgh's Sewickley neighborhood, the design incorporated white and black building materials into the structure, with warm interior finishes.
The new house design solution centers upon a large living area including a living room, family room, kitchen, and dining that opens onto a rear patio and garden. The west end of the house is a master bedroom suite, built as a wing that wraps around and embraces the outdoor living areas. While guest bedrooms are placed on the second floor, the primary living areas for the couple are all included on the sprawling main floor level.
Outside, strong roof overhangs accentuate the horizontality of the modern white stucco facades and natural limestone provides a counterpoint to the smooth white stucco. The limestone not only grounds the house but serves as a symbolic link to the couple’s previous residence, which also featured similar stonework.
